Arab League head hopes Biden changes Trump Mideast policies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the Arab League is expressing hope that the Biden administration will change Trump administration policies and launch a political process supported by regional and international parties to achieve independence for the Palestinians. Ahmed Aboul Gheit told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict “has been marginalized by the main mediator in the peace process,” a reference to the United States. He said in a wide-ranging briefing on the crises and conflicts in the Middle East that “this encouraged the Israeli government to intensify its settlement activities.”