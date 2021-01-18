After seeing floods, Indonesian leader to visit quake zone

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Relief workers worked to clear up rubble of collapsed buildings on an Indonesian island where a deadly earthquake left thousands of people homeless. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 84 people was one of multiple recent disasters in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo visited a flood-hit area on Borneo island on Monday and was scheduled to visit the quake-hit areas of West Sulawesi province Tuesday to reassure people the government’s response is reaching those struggling after the quake. Four days after the disaster, the streets of the provincial capital were covered in debris and most people have slept outdoors, fearful their homes would crumble if strong aftershocks come.