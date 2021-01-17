Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle and snow. Most areas will see up to one
inch of snow on top of a glaze of ice. A narrow band of heavier
snow extends from Monticello, Iowa to Clinton, Iowa to Rock
Falls Illinois. Those in this band can expected to see 2 to 3
inches of snow.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
