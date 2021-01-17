Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle and snow. Most areas will see up to one

inch of snow on top of a glaze of ice. A narrow band of heavier

snow extends from Monticello, Iowa to Clinton, Iowa to Rock

Falls Illinois. Those in this band can expected to see 2 to 3

inches of snow.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&