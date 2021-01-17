Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Russian-flagged dry goods ship has sunk off the Black Sea coast in Turkey. The governor of Bartin province on Sunday announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said efforts to rescue 15 people on three lifeboats were underway. Gov. Sinan Guner said there were no reports of deaths or lifeboats sinking. The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds. He said that “the weather conditions are bad and the rescue teams are also having trouble landing.”