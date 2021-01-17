Report: Images show latest ‘attack’ on Ethiopia refugee camp

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New satellite images of a refugee camp in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region show more than 400 structures have been badly damaged in what a research group believes is the latest intentional attack by fighters. Their report shared with The Associated Press says the attack is likely the latest in a series of military incursions. The U.N. refugee chief has cited previous images as concrete indications of major violations of international law. The camp is one of four that hosted 96,000 refugees from nearby Eritrea when fighting erupted in November between Ethiopian forces and those of the Tigray region. Eritrean forces are also active.