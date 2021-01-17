Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) --An Associated Press review of records finds that veterans of President Donald Trump's failed campaign were key players in the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The findings undercut claims that the Jan. 6 event was the brainchild of the president's grassroots supporters.

A pro-Trump nonprofit group called Women for America First hosted the "Save America Rally."

Paperwork filed to get an event permit from the National Park Service lists more than half a dozen people who just weeks earlier had been paid thousands of dollars by Trump's campaign.

Since the siege, several of them have scrambled to distance themselves from the rally.