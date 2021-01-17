Players in lockdown after positive virus cases in Australia

A group of 47 elite tennis players preparing for the Australian Open will be confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days. They will be unable to practice after local health authorities said there were four positive coronavirus tests on their charter flights from Los Angeles and from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne. The positive tests from a coach on one flight and from an aircrew member, a coach and member of a TV broadcast team on the other flight from Los Angeles, came within two days of the first planeload of players arrived in Australia for the first tennis major of the year. The Australian Open starts Feb. 8.