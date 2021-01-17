Moon urges Biden to learn from Trump’s N. Korea diplomacy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has urged the incoming Biden administration to build upon the achievements and learn from the failures of President Donald Trump’s diplomatic engagement with North Korea. Moon Jae-in lobbied hard to help set up Trump’s three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but the the diplomacy stalemated. North Korea has a history of staging weapons tests and other provocations to test new U.S. presidents, and Kim vowed to strengthen his nuclear weapons program in recent political speeches that were seen as aimed at pressuring the incoming Biden administration. The South Korean leader has been desperate to keep alive a positive atmosphere for dialogue. He claimed Kim still had a “clear willingness” to denuclearize.