Key scores 18 to lead Indiana St. over Illinois St. 74-68

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 18 points as Indiana State turned aside a late rally to defeat Illinois State 74-68. Randy Miller Jr. had 13 points for Indiana State. Tre Williams added 11 points and three blocks. Tobias Howard, Jr. had 11 points. Key scored four of the Sycamores last eight points as Illinois State cut a 15-point gap down to 72-67 on a Dusan Mahoric basket with 17 seconds left.Dedric Boyd had 19 points for the Redbirds. Antonio Reeves added 14 points. Mahorcic had 12 points and 11 rebounds.