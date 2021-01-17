Italy’s South Tyrol again flouts Rome over virus closures

MILAN (AP) — The autonomous province of South Tyrol with its German-speaking majority is flouting Rome’s decision to put it under partial lockdown starting Sunday.

Provincial authorities are citing its autonomous status to allow stores and restaurants to remain open.

Provincial officials are contesting the criteria that prompted the Rome government to designate South Tyrol a red zone, along with Lombardy and Sicily.

The designations require authorities to close nonessential businesses and bars all indoor dining, permitting only takeout and delivery.