Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money for a playground

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) --A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor of a Vermont town have helped raise money to renovate a community playground.

The Fair Haven town manager came up with the oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money and to help get local kids civically involved.

Town Manager Joe Gunter told the Rutland Herald that the election of Lincoln the goat as honorary mayor in 2018 raised about $10,000 while the current mayor, Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised $20,000.

Ironically, the honorary mayor is not welcome on the playground. Murfee's owner said there's a "no dogs allowed" sign.