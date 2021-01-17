Chicago museum launches audio series with Mexican artist

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago museum is kicking off a year-long series by a Mexican audio artist who’s been called one of the “living masters of political theater.” The exhibit featuring Guillermo Gómez-Peña starts Jan. 27 and will stream twice each month. The content, live and archived programs, will be available through a partnership between Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Public Media Institute and the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art. The artist has described the art as delving into “the multiple pandemics of racism, sexism, xenophobia and neo-colonialism,” particularly in the years President Donald Trump has been in office.