Chances for snow continue to fall through the evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A slick and snowy Sunday comes to an end with a minor chance for showers. The opportunity for ice is present through Monday morning. Thankfully, a quiet work week in place this week but eyes focus on a chance for snow next weekend.

THAT'S A WARP:

Valid at 6 PM Sunday, Jan. 17th.

Valid at 6 PM Sunday, Jan. 17th. A chance for flurries/freezing drizzle remains through Monday AM.

1.2" is the official total of snowfall at RFD for today. This could increase slightly this evening, but most snow showers remain light. However, the chance for precipitation is not over for the Stateline. Freezing drizzle and flurries may occur through the night. This brings in the opportunity for slick and slippery roadways this evening and into the next morning. Low's aid in the development of ice with temperatures dropping toward the lower 20's across the region. This will lead to hazardous travel especially mixed with light flurries. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. day, so traveling may not be on many people's priority list, but those who must travel must remain vigilant through the early morning.

Moreover, the rest of the holiday remains cloudy and cold. Temperatures only rise into the upper 20's. Will there be any snow? No beside a few AM flurry chances. The best chance for snow remains south of us in southern and central Illinois. Northern Illinois feels the cold air left behind after the system passes through. Temperatures into the night drop down to the coldest they have been this year. Lows in the teens and highs on Tuesday in the low 20's. In addition, Tuesday final presents us with the sunshine in an endlessly cloudy January, but not for long.

YET ANOTHER ROUND:

Well, the chance for sunshine will stretch across most of Tuesday, but the chance for snow returns by the afternoon and evening. An Alberta clipper system drives a chance for snow Tuesday night. This system could produce some accumulating snowfall, but so far, totals remain light. On another note, expect fluffy light snowfall with this system as colder air produces snow ratios of nearly 15:1 or more. This could make accumulation look higher plus adding wind speeds up to 25 Mph makes this a day to watch.

RETURN OF THE SUN:

The true return of the sunshine will arrive on Wednesday. Drier and "warmer " temperatures make an appearance by Wednesday and the quiet weather sticks around through the upcoming week. However, a new chance for snow appears next Sunday. Stay tuned to WREX online and on-air for more updates on what we can expect.