Cambodian opposition figure blocked from planned return home

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An effort by a self-exiled senior member of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party to return to her homeland has failed after after an airline refused to carry her. Party vice president Mu Sochua said Singapore Airlines did not allow her to board a flight from Los Angeles that would have taken her to Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh. She said on Facebook that the airline told her she could not board because she did not have a visa for Cambodia. Mu Sochua holds dual Cambodian-U.S. citizenship, but travels on her U.S. passport. She is one of about 150 opposition party members and supporters who are facing trial on treason charges.