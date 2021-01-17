Brothers jailed for attacking subway stationmaster in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two brothers, aged 17 and 15, who attacked an Athens subway stationmaster because he told them to wear masks on a subway train, will appear before a magistrate Tuesday for depositions. The two were jailed Saturday, charged with premeditated aggravated assault, a felony, as well as disobedience, for refusing to provide police with fingerprints. A 26-year-old police motorcycle patrol officer is facing charges of dereliction of duty and harboring a criminal for providing advice on evading capture to the assaulters’ mother. He has been placed on administrative leave.