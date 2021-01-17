Bradley looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Evansville (6-7, 4-3) vs. Bradley (8-4, 2-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. In its last six wins against the Purple Aces, Bradley has won by an average of 11 points. Evansville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, a 68-44 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville’s Noah Frederking, Evan Kuhlman and Jax Levitch have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Purple Aces scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have allowed just 64.3 points per game to MVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jawaun Newton has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 62.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Bradley has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Evansville has assists on 47 of 69 field goals (68.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bradley defense has allowed only 62.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Braves 30th among Division I teams. The Evansville offense has averaged 65.4 points through 13 games (ranked 250th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

