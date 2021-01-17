In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will deliver an appeal to national unity when he’s sworn in Wednesday and plans immediate moves to combat the coronavirus pandemic and undo some of President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies. That’s according to his incoming chief of staff. Biden intends a series of executive actions in his first hours after his inauguration, an opening salvo in what is shaping as a 10-day blitz of steps to reorient the country without waiting for Congress. Aide Ron Klain tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Biden, in his address to the nation, will deliver “a message of moving this country forward. A message of unity. A message of getting things done.”