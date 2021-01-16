Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and snow. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch and a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Benton and Iowa Counties. In
Illinois, Stephenson County.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&