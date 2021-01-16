Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle and snow. Additional snow accumulations

of up to one inch and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Benton and Iowa Counties. In

Illinois, Stephenson County.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

