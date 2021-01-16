Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Untreated roads will be very slick!.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&