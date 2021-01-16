Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Untreated roads will be very slick!.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&