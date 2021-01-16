Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney says packing specialty courts could decrease recidivism rate

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A massive study on crime trends in Winnebago County was released on Thursday, and on Friday, 13 WREX focused on the recidivism statistics.

To recap, a 30-page document from Loyola University showed information on Winnebago County's crime trends from 2010 to 2019. Overall, crime decreased throughout the county, but violent crime is still three-times higher than the rest of the state.

When it came to recidivism, more than half of the people from our area released from prison, we're re-arrested within three years. Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says that while it's the job of state's attorney's office to prosecute crimes, we can decrease this trend.

"We are less likely to send non-violent offenders to the Department of Corrections and I think that is a completely appropriate and encouraging stat," Hanley explains.

Hanley says a way to reduce that number is to make sure specialty courts, like those for mental health or drug issues, are full. He also wants to focus efforts on locking up violent criminals, as has been the trend in the last decade.

For example, the study says that in 2020, more than half of prison admissions from Winnebago County were for violent offenses.

But even though there are fewer misdemeanor and felony filings from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, in part because crime has decreased in the last decade, there is still a percentage of people in our area, according to the study, going back to prison for non-violent crimes.

The study says 22 percent of those released from prison, and who returned to Winnebago County, were arrested for a violent crime within three years of their release. And of that 22 percent, the majority of those crimes involved domestic violence.