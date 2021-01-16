Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 66, Somerset 60
Catholic Memorial 54, Oconomowoc 51
De Pere 91, Green Bay Southwest 62
DeForest 71, Edgerton 64
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Lake Holcombe 48
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Howards Grove 51
Evansville 52, Marshall 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Little Chute 45
Gillett 48, Crandon 46
Greenfield 62, Lakeside Lutheran 56
Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62
Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38
Lodi 68, Reedsburg Area 46
Lourdes Academy 63, Darlington 62
Luther 41, Aquinas 33
Marquette University 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 76
Martin Luther 68, Lake Country Lutheran 64
Menasha 77, Hilbert 47
Milton 65, Whitewater 56
Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60
New Berlin West 73, West Bend East 72
New Holstein 63, Kewaskum 54
Saint Croix Central 75, Ashland 62
Saint Francis 85, Cudahy 71
Saint Thomas More 61, Williams Bay Faith Christian 52
Seymour 64, Freedom 61
Sheboygan Area Luth. 66, Valders 47
Southwestern 58, Platteville 33
Stockbridge 53, Mishicot 37
The Prairie School 77, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67
University School of Milwaukee 70, Kenosha Christian Life 36
Valley Christian 61, Montello 57
Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57
Wilmot Union 93, Big Foot 87
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 50
Crandon 48, Gillett 41
De Pere 86, Green Bay Southwest 45
Eau Claire North 62, Marshfield 53
Edgewood 62, Sauk Prairie 35
Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62
Hudson 65, Superior 43
La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56
Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Wauwatosa East 34
Neenah 72, Appleton West 51
Oak Creek 60, Homestead 51
Reedsburg Area 89, Portage 32
Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52
South Milwaukee 66, Union Grove 50
University School of Milwaukee 36, Brown Deer 27
Waterford 52, Burlington 34
Waukesha South 66, New Berlin West 64
Waukesha West 53, Mukwonago 44
Wauwatosa West 65, Wilmot Union 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/