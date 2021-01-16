Prosecutors: Woman robs 4 Chicago stores in less than hour

CHICAGO (AP) — A 21-year-old woman charged with robbing four Chicago convenience stores in the space of less than an hour has been ordered by a judge held on $50,000 bond. Jessica Short is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery after she allegedly robbed the stores on Thursday. Short’s attorney told the judge at Saturday’s hearing that at the time of the robberies, Short was out on bond for an unrelated misdemeanor battery case.