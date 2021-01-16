Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

WASHINGTON (AP) --Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington that's been set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal, Virginia, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license to do so in Washington after being stopped and searched at a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that Beeler had a valid credential for inaugural events, though it was not issued by the government and was not recognized by the officers.