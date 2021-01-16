Law enforcement across the Stateline honors K-9 Loki

BELVIDERE (WREX) — There weren't many times when Loki worked that Boone County Sheriff David Ernest wouldn't get an early morning text about the K-9's success.

"Every time her worked, I'm getting pictures at three in the morning showing what he just seized," Ernest said.

But even though Loki was great by all accounts as a police dog, that's not what his handler, Deputy Robert Rosenkranz will remember most about him.

"12 hours every shift, he would be right there," Rosenkranz said. "Where the hatch was open, he would come through and lay his head on my shoulder."

Loki even had a special way of being recognized during the holidays. While law enforcement is generally picked out by their blue uniforms with beige for state police, Loki opted to have a little bit more fun around the holidays.

"He would wear different costumes for Christmas and Halloween," Rosenkranz said. "For Halloween, we did Trunk or Treat, and I dressed him up like a spider and we walked around."

Deputy Robert Rosenkranz salutes K-9 Loki

And as Rosenkranz said goodbye to his companion for the last 15 months, he wants Loki to know he appreciated every moment with him.

"I would just tell him that I'm proud of him and I'll see him soon," Rosenkranz said.

Rosenkranz and Loki were involved in a Scott's Law crash while conducting a traffic stop on December 27. Loki passed away due to the crash.