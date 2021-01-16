Danville officials still hopeful for casino, despite delays

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials in an eastern Illinois city are still hopeful their community can land a casino, despite delays in the application process caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed gambling-expansion legislation in June 2019 that allowed for six new casino licenses in Illinois. The News-Gazette reports that Danville’s updated casino application was submitted in November. That proposal came from a reconfigured entity called Danville Development LLC. The casino project would be led by Rochester, N.Y.-based Wilmorite Construction, which has secured Golden Nugget branding for the casino, along with online sports wagering and a Landry’s steakhouse.