China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — A state news agency says China has completed construction of a 1,500-room hospital for coronavirus patients in five days to fight a surge in infections in a city south of Beijing. The Xinhua News Agency says the hospital is one of six with a total of 6,500 rooms being built in Nangong in Hebei province. China, which largely contained the spread of the virus, has suffered hundreds of infections in Nangong and the Hebei provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, southwest of the Chinese capital. A similar program of rapid hospital construction was launched by the ruling Communist Party at the start of the outbreak last year to set up isolation hospitals in Wuhan, the central city where the virus was first detected in late 2019.