Biden says his advisers will lead with ‘science and truth’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- In a dig at the outgoing Trump administration, President-elect Joe Biden says his team of scientific advisers will lead with "science and truth. We believe in both."

Biden is elevating the position of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first.

He calls a pioneer in mapping the human genome, Eric Lander, who is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy "one of the most brilliant guys I know."

In turn, Lander says Biden has tasked his advisers, and the scientific community, and the American public to "rise to this moment."