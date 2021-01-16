Betty White marks 99th birthday Sunday; up late as she wants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Betty White is turning 99 on Sunday and says she is planning a low-key day, including feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her home. Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in _ along with a bouquet of roses _ by her longtime friend and agent. The actor’s TV credits include the enduring hits “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Betty White has five Emmys, including a 2010 trophy as guest host on “Saturday Night Live.”