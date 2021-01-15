WHO cites human behavior more than variants as virus spreads

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says “it’s too easy” to blame variants of the coronavirus that have emerged in places like Britain, South Africa and Brazil. Dr. Mike Ryan suggested human behavior — like a lax adherence to public health guidelines — was to blame for some recent rises in infection counts. The comments came as the WHO’s Emergency Committee laid out an array of new recommendations, notably for national leaders considering travel bans and vaccine manufacturers — urging them to share data with the U.N. health agency to speed up the approval process so poor countries can get vaccines faster.