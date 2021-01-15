US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has reached its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to roughly 2,500, a drawdown that appears to violate a last-minute congressional prohibition on troop withdrawals. President Donald Trump ordered the troop reduction in November. He said Thursday that troop levels in Afghanistan had reached a 19-year low, although he did not mention a troop number. Last year his administration struck a deal with the Taliban to reduce American troop levels in phases and to go to zero by May 2021, although it is unclear how the incoming Biden administration will proceed.