Turkish leader defiant on Russian system but wants US jets

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has criticized the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey paid “very serious money” for the F-35 stealth jets and that America had committed “a very serious mistake” with its NATO ally. Turkey was removed from the F-35 program even though it produced some parts for the jets. The U.S. said the Russian system could jeopardize the safety of the F-35s. Erdogan remained defiant, saying the country was in continued dialogue with Russia about acquiring a second package of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.