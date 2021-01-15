Study shows how many people in Rockford moved in the last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the past year, thousands of people have moved. Now we have an idea where those people came from.

According to a study from Construction Coverage, Rockford ranked as the 76th most transient small city in the United States. The study also found:

15.4 percent of population moved in the past year.

21,747 people moved in the past year.

16,460 people moved within the same county.

2,906 people moved from a different county, but stayed within the same state.

2,144 people moved from a different state.

237 people moved from abroad.

13.8 percent of the population is age 20 - 29.

Gambino Realtors President Jonathan Krause believes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and more people working remotely, more people from the Chicago area could move to Rockford.

"You could buy probably twice as much house in Rockford as you can in Barrington, Illinois for example," said Krause. "And yet, we're both right on I-90 and you can commute back into the city any time you want or head north to the Wisconsin Dells."

