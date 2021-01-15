States declare emergencies, close capitols ahead of rallies

Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitol buildings over concerns about potentially violent demonstrations. Though details remain murky, demonstrations are expected at state capitols beginning Sunday and leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. State officials are hoping to avoid the type of mob violence that occurred last week at the nation’s Capitol, which left five people dead, including a police officer. Some state legislatures also have canceled or limited their work next week because of security concerns.