Stateline museums prepare to open for the first time since November

ROCKFORD (WREX) — To boil it down to a word, Veteran's Memorial Hall Museum Director Scott Lewandowski called the last two months 'quiet.'

What was already a difficult few months leading up to November got even tougher with Illinois shutting down museums in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For Memorial Hall, their second floor meeting space couldn't be rented out, and for Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker at the Discovery Center Museum, no admissions meant no revenue.

"It's been extremely difficult," Walker said. "The majority of our revenue comes from admissions, so when we're closed, there's no money coming in."

The lost revenue lead to the Discovery Center having to let go of a number of its part-time staff. Even with the limited capacity, the museum will still operate at a loss, but Walker says it's worth it to continue to educate kids and give families a place to bond and make memories.

"Joyful learning and family connections are the two reasons we really exist," Walker said. "We're just excited to be able to open back up and offer it to families."

The Discovery Center hopes to open on January 24 and will require reservations ahead of time.

Veterans Memorial Hall said it could open as soon as January 19, but only with limited services. It plans to have a formal reopening when capacity limits are higher. Lewandowski recommends checking the museum's Facebook page or calling ahead before visiting.

Burpee Museum has tentative plans to open in early February for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The museum will have availability in the morning and afternoon with cleaning in between.