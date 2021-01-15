Snow stays pesky over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While snow amounts won't get out of hand, we may not see a completely dry day until early next week. There will be a lot of dry time this weekend, despite seeing a couple rounds of light snow.

1st chance, Saturday morning:

The weekend starts out with a little snow, but it comes in early enough that it shouldn't have much impact on the day. Showers start up a few hours after midnight and continue through sunrise.

Light snow falls before sunrise Saturday, then the rest of the day stays dry.

Not long after sunrise, the showers exit. Dry and cloudy weather takes over for the remainder of the day. Roads may be a little wet or have a light dusting of snow, so continue to drive with a little caution.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures rise above freezing again which may melt whatever snow fell early in the day. Despite the mild conditions, the weather may still feel brisk. Northwest winds gust up to 20 mph, adding a little chill to the air.

2nd chance, Sunday:

We may see a little more accumulation throughout Sunday as another wave of light snow comes through.

More light snowfall is likely Sunday.

This round of snow starts up before sunrise Sunday, and may hang around for most of the day. The showers, while steady, look to stay light throughout the day. We may pick up to 1" of snow in total Sunday.

Like with early Saturday, just enough snow falls that roads stay wet or have a light dusting of snow. Take it easy while driving around this weekend.

Accumulations stay light, but just enough falls to keep roads wet to dusted.

Sunday rounds out the weekend with cooler weather. Temperatures fall to the low 30's Sunday afternoon.

Quieter next week:

After a few days of pesky light snow, next week quiets down and dries out. Temperatures, however, go for a bit of a rise.

Monday continues the cooling trend as temperatures drop into the upper 20's. After that, we rise back to the middle 30's toward the end of next week.

Next weekend may get extra chilly from there. The low 20's are possible for daytime temperatures starting next Friday.