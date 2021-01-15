Region 1 can move to tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations effective immediately

WATCH LIVE: Governor Pritzker gives update on COVID-19 heading into the weekend. Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, January 15, 2021

CHICAGO (WREX) — Region 1 can now move back into tier 2 mitigations for COVID-19.

The state announced on Friday that Region 1, along with regions 2 and 5, has met all the metrics to have COVID-19 mitigations relaxed from tier 3 to tier 2, effective immediately.

The move into tier 2 mitigations still means no indoor dining, but there are several changes.

In tier 2, cultural institutions, gaming/casinos and offices still open. Meetings/events, indoor fitness classes and gatherings outside of the household are all limited 10 people.

Hotels can now take registered guests. Group recreation activities can now allow up to 25 people.

The region will now move towards moving to tier 1 mitigations before moving back into Phase 4 and eventually, Phase 5, the state's Restore Illinois Plan.

The governor also announced an update to tier 1 mitigations, which will allow limited indoor dining. Before, indoor dining was only allowed under Phase 4, but now, it will be allowed in tier 1 mitigations.

You can view the full set of changes below.