Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 today.

The governor's news conference is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. You'll be able to watch it live on our website and on our Facebook page.

There's no word on what the governor will be addressing, however Friday marks the first day regions across the state could have COVID-19 mitigations relaxed.

This will be second update the governor has given this week.

On Monday, the governor said a formal announcement of when Illinois will move to Phase 1B of administering the COVID-19 vaccine was expected sometime this week.

We'll have the latest updates from the press conference here on our website and have full coverage tonight on 13 News at 5 and 6.

Coronavirus Resources