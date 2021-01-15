Skip to Content

PrairieView Golf Club stays open amid pandemic

BYRON (WREX) — With limited things to do outside during the ongoing pandemic, PrairieView Golf Club is still open for business.

The golf simulator section of the club known as PrairieFire opened on June 6, the club has been following guidelines by limiting four people per golf bay, and has been one of the few places staying open for entertainment in the area. The simulator has eight stations, and staying open during the pandemic has been a big help for their business.

"We've been very fortunate to be able to continue to have things for people to do," said Nick Schoenhard, manager of PrairieFire. "A lot of people that we get come in here with a bad case of cabin fever and they get to come out and still stay within the guidelines and the restrictions that the governor set and have a nice, safe, fun atmosphere.”

The club plans on staying open for the foreseeable future.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

