Pilot makes emergency landing on Illinois highway’s median

MARION, Ill. (AP) — State police say the pilot of a more than 60-year-old plane successfully landed the vintage aircraft onto a southern Illinois highway’s median after it lost engine power. The pilot landed the single-engine plane Wednesday night on Interstate 57’s median in Williamson County, about six miles south of Marion. Illinois State Police said Thursday the pilot was not injured and the aircraft sustained minor damage. Pilot Kent Cook tells the Peoria Journal Star he was flying a 1958 Cessna 175 Skylark from Union City, Tennessee, to Lincoln, Illinois, when he made the emergency landing about 15 miles southeast of Carbondale.