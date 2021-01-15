Philip J. Smith, who led Shubert Organization, dies at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip J. Smith, who rose from box office treasurer at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway to chairman and co-CEO of the theatrical giant Shubert Organization, has died from complications from COVID-19. His daughters confirmed Smith’s death. He was 89. Smith’s career spanned 63 years. He worked in every department of the Shubert Organization and was named general manager of all Shubert Theatres in 1964. The Shubert Organization owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres and six off-Broadway venues. In 2011, Smith received a special Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in recognition of his contributions to the theater industry.