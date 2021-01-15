NFL suspends Bears DL Edwards Jr. 2 games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The NFL suspended Chicago Bears defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games next season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances. Edwards is not under contract for next season. He will be able to participate in preseason practices and games. Edwards had four sacks in his first season with the Bears and sixth in the league. Edwards was charged in October with assault over a domestic violence situation at the team hotel in Charlotte. The incident occurred Oct. 17 on the night before the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers.