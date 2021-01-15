Mexico clears general, publishes US evidence against him

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of fabricating drug trafficking charges against the country’s former defense secretary. And his government has published hundreds of pages of U.S. files that purported to show detailed evidence of the man’s close links with a drug gang. The decision to denounce U.S. prosecutors on Friday while clearing a top official of charges adds to a crisis in security cooperation for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden despite U.S. attempts to improve those ties by dropping charges against the former minister, retired Gen. Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, and handing him back to Mexico.