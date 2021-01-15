Governor eases COVID restrictions in 3 Illinois regions

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the spread of COVID-19 has slowed sufficiently that he’s easing restrictions in three Illinois regions, although strict rules will remain in place in Chicago and other parts of the state. On Friday, Pritzker said group fitness classes and gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed again in parts of central Illinois and the northwest and southern corners of the state. Pritzker says bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor service soon if the metrics continue to improve, but he wasn’t able to say when that will happen.