Foster providers say need is at an all time high

ROCKFORD (WREX) — COVID-19 pushed a lot of industries to the limit, including foster care.

Foster care service leaders in the area including LSSI foster care program manager Lisa Seymour and Children Home and Aid VP of statewide foster care Lynsey Sloan say they've never seen this much need in their combined 18 years in the industry.

"Right now we have referrals, but no homes to put them in," Seymour said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely changed the way we work and the need for our serviced," Sloan said.

The need stems from slowed or cancelled in-person services. This includes more difficulty in scheduling court dates and visits with potential foster families. Even when families accept the potential health risks of bringing someone new into the household, there are still logistical challenges to overcome including monitoring remote schooling.

"Not everyone is remote," Seymour said. Then if counseling services are needed, how do I do that? A lot of those things are done virtually. How do we make sure I'm giving this youth everything they need."

While both Seymour and Sloan say there is a need for more foster families and homes, there's a way to help without even opening your home. Without many regular in-person activities like sports or school, the majority of people who report abuse over childcare tip lines aren't seeing kids regularly. Sloan hopes the community will help fill the gap.

"If you see something, saw something," Sloan said. "Watch out for your neighbors and make sure you know what signs to look for when it comes to abuse and neglect."

If you are interested in opening up your home to a foster kid, LSSI has an information Zoom meeting on January 25. For more information on Children Home and Aid's foster program, click here.