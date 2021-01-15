Former Italian leader Berlusconi released from hospital

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s press office says the 84-year-old media mogul has been released from a hospital in Monaco where he underwent medical tests for heart problems. Berlusconi said in a message to supporters that his health was good and that he entered the hospital to carry out some tests that were “a little more than routine” and ordered by his personal physician out of caution. The three-time premier was hospitalized for COVID-19 for about 10 days in September and underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016. He also has overcome prostate cancer and a series of other ailments. .