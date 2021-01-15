EPA finds toxic chemicals leached into common pesticide

BOSTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has found toxins leached from packaging into a pesticide commonly used to kill mosquitoes. The Boston Globe reported Thursday that testing by the EPA found the pesticide Anvil 10+10 contains toxic chemicals known as PFAS. Massachusetts and an estimated 30 other states spray the pesticide in the air to reduce the risk of people contracting diseases from mosquitoes. Clarke is the Illinois-based company that manufactures the pesticide. It says its tests have not found the chemicals. PFAS are human-made chemicals that research suggests can cause cancer and other health problems. The EPA says it is evaluating whether there are public health risks.