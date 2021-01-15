Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who can’t make it to the tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic. Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977. Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to the late singer and actor.