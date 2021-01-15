Census numbers won’t be released before change in power

Government attorneys and municipalities fighting over the 2020 census have asked a judge to put their court case on hold. Department of Justice attorneys and attorneys for a coalition of municipalities and advocacy groups that had sued the Trump administration asked U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh Friday to suspend their court case for 21 days so the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can take power and decide how to proceed. Department of Justice attorneys say the Census Bureau won’t release numbers that could be used to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of divvying up congressional seats.